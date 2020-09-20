Fashion: The Landskein’s coats of many seasons

Trends come and go, but a good coat can be a thing of beauty for numerous different seasons in your wardrobe. Such is the case with Anna Guerin’s designs.

From Listowel in Co Kerry originally, Guerin’s love of tailoring shows through in her eye-catching work, which reveals a long dedication to her craft. A graduate of the Limerick School of Art and Design, she interned in Paris and was previously head of design...