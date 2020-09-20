Fashion: The Landskein’s coats of many seasons

Trends come and go, but a good coat can be a thing of beauty for numerous different seasons in your wardrobe. Such is the case with Anna Guerin’s designs.
From Listowel in Co Kerry originally, Guerin’s love of tailoring shows through in her eye-catching work, which reveals a long dedication to her craft. A graduate of the Limerick School of Art and Design, she interned in Paris and was previously head of design...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team