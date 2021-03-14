Subscribe Today
Log In

Style

Fashion: Take a walk on the wide side

Bored of loungewear? Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Chloé are reintroducing the wide-legged trouser to help you bring the cool factor back into your wardrobe without sacrificing on comfort

Christy Laverty
14th March, 2021
7
Wide-legged trousers featured at Chanel’s Spring-Summer 21 show

As we move into sunnier months, wide-legged trousers offer the perfect balance between staying effortlessly cool while also feeling extremely comfortable. The best bit is that they’re cut to look elegantly laidback and purposely oversized, rather than ill-fitting and sloppy. So don’t panic: there’s no fear of looking like you’re wearing trousers that simply don’t fit.

For the illusion of a longer leg, opt for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dave Humphreys, motoring journalist, shows off his kicks. Photos: Marc O\&#039;Sullivan

Kicks & collect: Three sneaker heads reveal their most prized possessions

Style Jessie Collins 1 month ago
Andy Collins: ‘If I were to collect anything, it would be clothes’

My Objects Of Desire: Andy Collins’s favourite things

Style Nathalie Márquez Courtney 1 month ago
Male skincare is no longer considered frivolous or indulgent

How skincare has become a welcome and essential part of life for men

Style Laura Kennedy 1 month ago
Another Aspect, the Copenhagen label, does beautiful shirts and suits, honing in on a lean-back style that gives a certain aloofness in its fit

Made to measure: how suiting and tailoring have evolved to reflect our new normal

Style Isabella Davey 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1