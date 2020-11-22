Fashion: Off-duty Diana

If the new series of The Crown has kept Irish viewers gripped with its rendering of Irish-British relations, another aspect has also been impressively on display in the fourth season: the style choices of the late Princess Diana.

We recall the effortlessly cool style Diana was known for in the 1980s: jumpers, blazers, casual trousers and meticulously selected accessories that tied together her timeless Knightsbridge look. Many of her outfits wouldn’t look out of place...