Subscribe Today
Log In

Style

Edible beauty: the new generation of supplements

While there’s no real substitute for a balanced diet – and managing those stress levels – a targeted supplement may give skin, hair and even overall wellbeing a boost.

Brenda McCormick
11th April, 2021
Edible beauty: the new generation of supplements
Collagyn, Ancient + Brave’s vegan-friendly alternative to collagen, is available to Brown Thomas

The interest in beauty-focused supplements, or edible beauty, has exploded in recent years and it’s thought the market could be worth $3.7 billion globally by 2022. Here at home, Arnotts department store noted a 740 per cent increase in sales following the introduction of supplement brands to its Beauty Hub last year.

The new gen supplements are chicly packaged, with sophisticated formulations aimed at everything from reducing inflammation (a key factor in skin ageing) to encouraging...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The beauty world has seen a return to more natural brows as seen at Chloé’s spring-summer 21 show

Polished arches: why it’s all about brows this season

Style Amy Heffernan 3 hours ago
Glowing skin was a feature of the catwalk shows for Spring-Summer 2021, such as here at Alberta Ferretti’s show in Milan

The beautiful truth: dispelling skincare myths

Style Emma Blanchfield 3 hours ago

Scents and sensibility: our centuries-long love affair with olfaction

Style Lise Hand 3 hours ago
Ayu’s Perfect Skin Foundation, €32.50, promises a long-lasting flawless finish

The thoughtful shopper: the best Irish beauty buys

Style Amy Heffernan 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1