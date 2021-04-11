Edible beauty: the new generation of supplements
While there’s no real substitute for a balanced diet – and managing those stress levels – a targeted supplement may give skin, hair and even overall wellbeing a boost.
The interest in beauty-focused supplements, or edible beauty, has exploded in recent years and it’s thought the market could be worth $3.7 billion globally by 2022. Here at home, Arnotts department store noted a 740 per cent increase in sales following the introduction of supplement brands to its Beauty Hub last year.
The new gen supplements are chicly packaged, with sophisticated formulations aimed at everything from reducing inflammation (a key factor in skin ageing) to encouraging...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Polished arches: why it’s all about brows this season
With trends officially declared defunct for the new season, our makeup routines – and our wardrobes – should be built on (two) old faithfuls
The beautiful truth: dispelling skincare myths
Jennifer Rock, skincare expert and founder of The Skin Nerd, helps us separate fact from fiction
Scents and sensibility: our centuries-long love affair with olfaction
As the last year has given us a new-found appreciation for the ability to smell, we pay homage to this most transformative of senses
The thoughtful shopper: the best Irish beauty buys
Here are this month’s sustainable and savvy investment purchases