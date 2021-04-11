Edible beauty: the new generation of supplements

The interest in beauty-focused supplements, or edible beauty, has exploded in recent years and it’s thought the market could be worth $3.7 billion globally by 2022. Here at home, Arnotts department store noted a 740 per cent increase in sales following the introduction of supplement brands to its Beauty Hub last year.

The new gen supplements are chicly packaged, with sophisticated formulations aimed at everything from reducing inflammation (a key factor in skin ageing) to encouraging...