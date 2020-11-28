Charlotte Tilbury: ‘I believe beauty is not an exclusive club’

Make-up artists, from Kevyn Aucoin to Bobbi Brown, have long been spotted within the inner sanctum of A-listers. But few look the part quite like Charlotte Tilbury. With her trademark shaggy fringe and penchant for wearing black, she looks every inch the rock star.

Tilbury’s client list includes Cara Delevingne, Nicole Kidman and Victoria Beckham. Little wonder that her eponymous line, with its emphasis on sensuality and effortless glow, has been a hit with everyday...