Blurring the lines between fashion and fiction

There is a scene in Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women that highlights the enduring importance of clothes. In it, the salt-of-the-earth, sensible Meg – played in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 film by Emma Watson – is indulging in a very clandestine affair. However, it’s not an affair of the heart, rather of the haberdashery department, specifically with a coveted dress.
Meg is newly married, with a young family and indulging in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team