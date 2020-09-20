Sunday September 20, 2020
Arnotts autumn collection reflects our changing lifestyles

The emphasis this season is on comfort with a side-order of romanticism – perfect for keeping spirits up while working from home

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
20th September, 2020
From the Arnotts AW20 womenswear collection: yellow coat, Custommade, €400; white blouse, Custommade, €150; jacket, InWear, €220; trousers, InWear, €160; boots, Jonak, €189; black leather bag, Furla, €470

I don’t know about you, but now that it’s officially autumn, it has become clearer than ever that it’s time for a wardrobe update. With 2020 having seen many of us working from home, it’s heartening to see that fashion designers have reflected our modern sensibility in their new season collections.

The exhibition-style launch of Arnotts' AW20 womenswear designer collection at the Dublin store on Thursday featured Irish...

