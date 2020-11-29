Ahead of the curve: how Roland Mouret is still shapeshifting

Low-slung jeans, Juicy Couture tracksuits, gypsy skirts – the 2000s threatened to become the decade that true style forgot, until a certain dress debuted in 2005.

The Galaxy dress doffed its cap to the 1940s wiggle dress, and was built around mesh innards that cinched the waist. Initially seen on the likes of Cameron Diaz, Victoria Beckham and Dita Von Teese, the Galaxy dress was a sexy and powerful palate-cleanser after a lengthy boho/leisurewear reign.

