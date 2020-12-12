A big year in fashion’s evolution

Natural selection; it’s not the first thing that springs to mind when thinking of Covid-19. That said, the survival of the fittest is a perfect paradigm to underpin the global pandemic, especially where discretionary industries, like fashion, are concerned. The suddenness of the coronavirus outbreak, and its moratorium on day-to-day life, created a dramatic bifurcation in retail that saw first responders advance, where others, quite literally, closed up shop. Ironically, it’s this climate of uncertainty...