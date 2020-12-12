Subscribe Today
Log In

Style

A big year in fashion’s evolution

This year Gucci dropped seasonal collections, brands pivoted to virtual showrooms, and boutiques innovated in multiple ways to stay alive. We chart how 2020 changed the fashion industry for good

Annmarie O’Connor
12th December, 2020
5
Models pose at GucciFest, a miniseries collaboration between cult director Gus Van Sant and Gucci creative Alessandro Michele, which replaced runway shows this year

Natural selection; it’s not the first thing that springs to mind when thinking of Covid-19. That said, the survival of the fittest is a perfect paradigm to underpin the global pandemic, especially where discretionary industries, like fashion, are concerned. The suddenness of the coronavirus outbreak, and its moratorium on day-to-day life, created a dramatic bifurcation in retail that saw first responders advance, where others, quite literally, closed up shop. Ironically, it’s this climate of uncertainty...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Extended salon and store closures have decimated the income of many Irish beauty professionals

How this year brought beauty back home

Style Laura Kennedy 2 hours ago
Native Denims custom jeans, €190

Men’s gifting guide

Style Christy Laverty 1 week ago
The Eavan coat, €898, from the Landskein by Irish designer Anna Guerin is a local investment worth making

Off Message: The luxury of buying local

Style Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago
Louise Kennedy: ‘One of the greatest presents I have is the exclusive minding of Paddy the miniature Schnauzer when I am in Ireland; technically, he belongs to my sister Caroline’

Louise Kennedy: The last word on luxury

Style Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1