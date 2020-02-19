Wladimir Klitschko interview: thinking outside the boxing ring

Wladimir Klitschko really doesn’t like talking about Tyson Fury, the Englishman who five years ago beat him in his penultimate fight as a heavyweight and claimed his world title.

The Ukrainian still feels the sting just thinking about the night he lost his belts to Fury. “He’s entertaining. He’s a good boxer. I still don’t understand how I lost to him. He’s a good boxer, not speaking of his personal qualities,” he...