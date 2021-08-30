Whoop raises $200 million in SoftBank-led funding round and confirms 2022 Irish expansion

Whoop, the digital health and fitness watch company, announced a new valuation of $3.6 billion after raising $200 million.

The Series F funding round was led by Japan-based SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and participating investors included IVP, Cavu Ventures, Thursday Ventures, GP Bullhound, Accomplice, NextView Ventures and Animal Capital.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with SoftBank as we grow internationally,” said Will Ahmed, founder and chief executive at Whoop. “While we have experienced amazing growth in...