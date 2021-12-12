Wasps owner Richardson says he is ‘optimistic’ about the future of the rugby club

Revenues at Wasps, the rugby club owned by Derek Richardson, the Irish businessman, have plunged due to closures and business interruptions during the pandemic, new financial filings show.

The Coventry-based club, which is playing Munster this afternoon in round one of the Heineken Champions Cup, reported revenues at Wasps Holdings as falling from £22.6 million for 2020 to £14 million for the current financial year, and a loss of £7.4 million.

Multimillionaire Richardson, who founded 123.ie,...