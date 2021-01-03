Wanted: a sporting chance for athletes and fans alike
As they push for a return to normality, sporting organisations across the country face an uncertain 12 months
Sport has never experienced anything like the coronavirus pandemic, so there is no road map for what happens next. Athletes bounce back from adversity all the time, but for multimillion-euro businesses the comeback trail is not as black and white as putting in some extra early-morning gym sessions.
The burning holes caused by months of empty stadiums and locks on training facilities could bear influence for years to come, and the next 12 months will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
After the ball: Donncha O’Callaghan on rugby, retirement and adapting to a new way of of life
The former Munster and Ireland player is determined to leave behind a life of physical exertion and forge a path away from sport — but some old instincts die hard
Rugby at a ‘fork in the road’ over how it deals with devastating effects of concussion
Could a legal action by former players finally force the sport of rugby to admit that it has a head injury problem?
Free access to televised sport more important now than ever
Rugby’s Six Nations matches aren’t on Ireland’s designated list of free-to-air, sports, neither is Uefa’s Nations League. But none of the four priority bills presented by sports minister Catherine Martin’s department dealt with a problem that is based solely on financial considerations
Three quarters of Irish adults interested in women’s sports, according to research
Study also showed 87 per cent of Irish adults are interested in Olympic sports