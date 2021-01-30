Subscribe Today
Tougher than the rest: Davy Fitzgerald interview

He came to prominence as a larger-than-life goalkeeper with the Clare hurlers, then made a successful transition to inter-county management. But his new RTÉ series, Davy’s Toughest Team, was a step into the unknown

Ronan Early

 @ronanearly
30th January, 2021
Davy Fitzgerald: ‘What I really love is winning something you’re not meant to win’

We all know the Davy Fitzgerald of popular caricature, and most of us know not to take it too seriously. The buck-lepping Clare goalkeeper; the young coach smashing the table, urging his players to go “hell for f**king leather”; the reality TV mentor, bawling at fit families to “get up that wall”.

Those with only a passing interest in sport realise that behind the mania is a keen analytical mind....

Share this post

