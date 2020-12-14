Three quarters of Irish adults interested in women’s sports, according to research
Study also showed 87 per cent of Irish adults are interested in Olympic sports
Almost three quarters of Irish people have an interest in women’s sport according to new research from Line Up Sports, an athlete management company, and Onside, a sponsorship consultancy.
The Talent Reframed study found that 74 per cent of Irish adults had some interest in women’s sports with 37 per cent having a strong level of interest. The research also found that 87 per cent of Irish adults had an interest in Olympic sports.
