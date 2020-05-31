Sunday May 31, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sport

The silence of the stands

Fans across the globe are feeling the loss of sport due to Covid-19. But it’s obviously far tougher for the athletes, who know all too well that sometimes careers don’t end in glory: sometimes they don’t even end in competition

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
31st May, 2020

A few months ago, Fergus McFadden made up his mind to quit rugby.

It was a rational decision. He’s still young, he’ll be 34 next month, but he believes in a simple maxim: better to quit a year too early than a year too late.

Having made his peace with the decision, he was relishing this season. If it was to be his last, it was shaping up to be a good...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Harrington says fan-free Ryder Cup might uplift community

European Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrinton is preparing as if the competition is going ahead, though he believes it’s a long shot

Barry J Whyte | 10 hours ago

Government facing calls to set up a ‘sports resilience’ fund

Figures such as Sarah Keane of Swim Ireland have warned that their sports may end up unviable if nothing is done

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

Getting back into the swing: the re-opening of golf

The Irish golf community is aware that it is ‘the guinea pig’ when it comes to the re-opening of sport, but it is up for the challenge

John Craven | 2 weeks ago