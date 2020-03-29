The ice woman cometh: life as an extreme swimmer

Nuala Moore smiles as she lifts her fingers away from me. In their place, impressed on my skin, is a cold that deepens and lingers.
“I can’t get any heat into them,” she says, slowly spreading her fingers which are blighted by little blisters ready to ooze.
Moore’s hands are just the first indication of her exceptionalism. They call her the Ice Queen, an extreme swimmer whose exposure to freezing waters...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team