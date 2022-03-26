The battle for Stamford Bridge: Who will snap up Chelsea FC?
Roman Abramovich's reign at Chelsea is over after 19 eventful years, but as the race to succeed him as the club’s owner hots up, observers fear the lessons of the past have not been learned by those who run English football
By the time Roman Abramovich and his associate Eugene Tenenbaum arrived at London’s luxurious Dorchester Hotel to meet Chelsea FC’s owner Ken Bates in the summer of 2003, it was clear to the club’s negotiators that the Russian billionaire was serious about his takeover bid.
The 36-year-old had first approached Bates just days earlier and made it clear it wasn’t just a stake in the club he wanted but outright...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Cycling Ireland postpones appearance at Oireachtas committee
Organisation said it would not be in a position to provide members of the committee ‘with the necessary level of detail'
FAI got €750k from state to promote Euro 2020 hosting rights that were cancelled
Association used the money to pay for an exhibition on the history of the Euros, which was launched by John Delaney in 2018
Host nation: Does Ireland stand to gain from joining the bid for Euros 2028?
England believes it will improve its chances of hosting the 2028 European Championships by launching a joint bid with its surrounding nations, but questions remain about if it makes financial sense for Ireland
Opinion: Why it’s time the GAA gave dangerous challenges the cold shoulder
When legal tackles result in players getting hurt it’s time to examine the laws