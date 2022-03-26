Subscribe Today
The battle for Stamford Bridge: Who will snap up Chelsea FC?

Sport

Roman Abramovich's reign at Chelsea is over after 19 eventful years, but as the race to succeed him as the club’s owner hots up, observers fear the lessons of the past have not been learned by those who run English football

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
26th March, 2022

By the time Roman Abramovich and his associate Eugene Tenenbaum arrived at London’s luxurious Dorchester Hotel to meet Chelsea FC’s owner Ken Bates in the summer of 2003, it was clear to the club’s negotiators that the Russian billionaire was serious about his takeover bid.

The 36-year-old had first approached Bates just days earlier and made it clear it wasn’t just a stake in the club he wanted but outright...

Related Stories

Cycling Ireland has commissioned an external report into what McKerrow called ‘governance related issues’ following several media reports about the organisation over recent weeks.

Cycling Ireland postpones appearance at Oireachtas committee

Sport Donal MacNamee
The National Football Exhibition was launched in 2018 by John Delaney, then the chief executive of the FAI. Picture: Sportsfile

FAI got €750k from state to promote Euro 2020 hosting rights that were cancelled

Sport Donal MacNamee
Francesco Acerbi, Leonardo Bonucci and teammates celebrate after victory in the Euro 2020 Championship final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium in July 2021. Picture: Getty

Host nation: Does Ireland stand to gain from joining the bid for Euros 2028?

Sport Barry J Whyte
Joe Canning after being shoulder charged by Padraic Maher in the 2016 All-Ireland hurling semi-final. Picture: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Opinion: Why it’s time the GAA gave dangerous challenges the cold shoulder

Sport Ronan Early

