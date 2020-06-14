Sunday June 14, 2020
Star editor calls for a blanket ban on Tyson/Fury fight coverage

Des Gibson has written to the Society of Editors in Britain to directly inform them about organiser Daniel Kinahan’s involvement in organised crime

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
14th June, 2020
Tyson Fury fights Deontay Wilder during their Heavyweight bout in Las Vegas in February. Picture: Getty

Daniel Kinahan is “the single biggest threat to civilised society” in Ireland and could easily ascend to the void at the top of professional boxing without deep scrutiny, according to the editor of the Irish Daily Star.

Des Gibson last week announced that the newspaper would “refuse to cover the Kinahan-brokered world heavyweight title fights between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua”. He has called on other newspapers in Ireland and Britain, along with...

