Saturday March 28, 2020
Sporting organisations feel cost of being left on sidelines

Suspension of fixtures over Covid-19 outbreak puts severe pressure on rugby, GAA and soccer clubs

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
28th March, 2020
Irish soccer clubs’ reliance on gate receipts as their major source of funding left them in a vulnerable position, according to one former manager. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Frank Hogan had been hoping against hope, crossing his fingers, and calculating and recalculating the points per game and the league permutations in his head.

Hogan is the president of Garryowen rugby club, who play in the top division of rugby’s AIL league. After their last game, on February 28, they were in second place with four games to go.

With games against Ballynahinch, Trinity and Lansdowne to go, as well as a final...

