Six Nations Rugby appoints Ronan Dunne as chairman

The former Verizon Group chief will oversee commercial and marketing operations for men and women’s rugby in the tournament

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
5th December, 2021
Ronan Dunne is to join Six Nations Rugby as its new chairman. He will provide strategic direction to the senior executive team, led by Ben Morel, the chief executive officer

Dubliner Ronan Dunne is to join Six Nations Rugby as its new chairman at the start of next year.

Six Nations Rugby oversees commercial and marketing operations for men's and women’s rugby in the tournament. It is also responsible for organising the autumn international series and its operating company is headquartered in Dublin.

Dunne is expected to be part of a major revenue and commercialisation drive following private equity giant CVC’s investment earlier...

