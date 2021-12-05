Six Nations Rugby appoints Ronan Dunne as chairman
The former Verizon Group chief will oversee commercial and marketing operations for men and women’s rugby in the tournament
Dubliner Ronan Dunne is to join Six Nations Rugby as its new chairman at the start of next year.
Six Nations Rugby oversees commercial and marketing operations for men's and women’s rugby in the tournament. It is also responsible for organising the autumn international series and its operating company is headquartered in Dublin.
Dunne is expected to be part of a major revenue and commercialisation drive following private equity giant CVC’s investment earlier...
