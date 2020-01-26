Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Six Nations gets a new technological dimension

Amazon Web Services software will provide a feast of stats for rugby nerds when the 6N kicks off next weekend

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
26th January, 2020
Will Carling, former England captain and AWS ambassador, at the Guinness Six Nations 2020 launch event

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is to provide real-time statistics for broadcasters across five new categories for the upcoming Six Nations Rugby Championship.

The categories, which are being added to seven other ones introduced for last year’s championship, are designed to provide fans with deeper insights into how teams are adjusting in-game.

Heat maps are being introduced to display where action is taking place on the pitch along with metrics around ruck efficiency, balls...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Six Nations: Farrell has big calls to make to put his stamp on Ireland

Ireland‘s head coach Andy Farrell has big calls to make after Ireland’s disastrous World Cup performance: he needs to broaden the team’s options in terms of players and gameplan

Ciarán Kennedy | 1 hour ago

James by day, Jamie by night

The former Ireland star Jamie Heaslip opens up about life after rugby, his time at Google, that controversial insurance case, his memoir and his investments

Róisín Burke | 1 week ago

Two candidates to contest FAI presidency

Sligo Rovers chairman Martin Heraghty and former Defence Forces member Gerry McAnaney nominated by members

Róisín Burke | 1 week ago