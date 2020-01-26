Six Nations: Farrell has big calls to make to put his stamp on Ireland

Spare a thought for Andy Farrell. This was not what he signed up for.
It was November 26, 2018 when the IRFU announced that Joe Schmidt would step down as Ireland head coach after the following year’s Rugby World Cup, with Farrell lined up to take the baton.
At the time of the announcement the Ireland squad were just preparing to put their feet up for Christmas following what was widely regarded as the most...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team