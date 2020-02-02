Shane Horgan interview: On a wing and a player

Say the name Shane Horgan, and what comes to mind? For the younger generation of rugby fans, he is the sharply dressed, straight-talking TV pundit who sits in studio alongside Joe Molloy and Ronan O’Gara for Virgin Media during the Six Nations Championship.
Others remember him as the dashing winger who reached out a telescopic arm to score a last-gasp try against England in Twickenham in 2006; and soared into the Croke Park...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team