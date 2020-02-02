Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Shane Horgan interview: On a wing and a player

Shane Horgan’s heroics on the wing helped Ireland to two Triple Crowns in the 2000s. Now a pundit for Virgin Media Sport, he has plenty to say about how he thinks they’ll fare under new coach Andy Farrell

2nd February, 2020
Shane Horgan: ‘Rugby has moved on from the amateur days, and so has the level of analysis.’ Picture: Daniel Lynch

Say the name Shane Horgan, and what comes to mind? For the younger generation of rugby fans, he is the sharply dressed, straight-talking TV pundit who sits in studio alongside Joe Molloy and Ronan O’Gara for Virgin Media during the Six Nations Championship.

Others remember him as the dashing winger who reached out a telescopic arm to score a last-gasp try against England in Twickenham in 2006; and soared into the Croke Park...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Six Nations: Farrell has big calls to make to put his stamp on Ireland

Ireland‘s head coach Andy Farrell has big calls to make after Ireland’s disastrous World Cup performance: he needs to broaden the team’s options in terms of players and gameplan

Ciarán Kennedy | 1 week ago

Six Nations gets a new technological dimension

Amazon Web Services software will provide a feast of stats for rugby nerds when the 6N kicks off next weekend

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

James by day, Jamie by night

The former Ireland star Jamie Heaslip opens up about life after rugby, his time at Google, that controversial insurance case, his memoir and his investments

Róisín Burke | 2 weeks ago