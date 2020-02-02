Shane Horgan interview: On a wing and a player

Say the name Shane Horgan, and what comes to mind? For the younger generation of rugby fans, he is the sharply dressed, straight-talking TV pundit who sits in studio alongside Joe Molloy and Ronan O’Gara for Virgin Media during the Six Nations Championship.

Others remember him as the dashing winger who reached out a telescopic arm to score a last-gasp try against England in Twickenham in 2006; and soared into the Croke Park...