Rugby 7s coach: this group can medal in Tokyo
With three 14-minute games a day, Anthony Eddy, director of 7s Rugby with the IRFU, says the intense on-pitch action is ‘a marathon of sprints’
“Success”, according to Anthony Eddy, does “amazing things”.
After succeeding in qualifying the men’s team for the Olympics last weekend, the director of both women’s and 7s rugby at the IRFU, is hoping to expand the pool of talent available to him.
Eddy told the Business Post he wants to put more structures in place to attract players to 7s from other sports or levels of rugby...
