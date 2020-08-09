Rory McIIroy applies his talents to luxury sports watch design

Rory McIlroy has taken a side line in watch design as part of his lucrative contract as a brand ambassador for Omega, the luxury timepiece maker.
Ahead of the US PGA Championship this weekend, the Northern Irish golfer spoke to Hodinkee, a respected watch blog, about his collection and how he has worked with Omega to design a model that can be worn on the course.
The €46,900 Seamaster Aqua Terra Ultra Light was designed...
