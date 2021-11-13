Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

Ronan O’Gara interview: ‘Your title is the boss..but you should be approachable, one of the components of the jigsaw, not the jigsaw itself’

Once Ireland’s talismanic out-half and now director of rugby at La Rochelle, rugby remains a game of tight margins and small but vital details for O’Gara. In this interview, he holds forth on the relentless pressure of the sport, the dynamics between coaches and players, and his hatred of losing

Ronan Early

 @ronanearly
13th November, 2021
Ronan O’Gara interview: ‘Your title is the boss..but you should be approachable, one of the components of the jigsaw, not the jigsaw itself’
Ronan O’Gara: ‘The days of ruling by fear in a sporting environment – its shelf life is finished. What you look to do now is try to get a lot of players who have a desire to make themselves better and make the team better. That, for me, is when things start happening’

Ronan O’Gara grins as he settles into a leather armchair. There’s an elegant wooden table between us and large spotlights illuminate what was the set for a broadcast interview a few moments ago. “A bit formal, isn’t it?” he says.

We’re upstairs in a Dublin hotel. It’s still early in the day, but you get the impression O’Gara has been on the go for a few hours,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jack Chambers, the Minister of State for Sport, said ‘we have a number of possible events that could come to Ireland’. Picture: RollingNews.ie

‘Government to target major international sporting events over next decade’

Sport Emmet Ryan
Dermot Desmond, Celtic’s biggest shareholder, has been criticised in the wake of the club’s disastrous 2020-21 season, which saw chief executive Peter Lawwell and manager Neil Lennon leave the club. Picture: Getty

Desmond faces revolt from Celtic shareholders at next agm

Sport Barry J Whyte
Pearse Flynn, who is planning to build Ireland’s first green hydrogen production facility In Aghada, Co Cork. Picture: Clare Keogh

New analysis suggests America’s Cup bid could cost €400 million to host

Sport Aaron Rogan
America’s Cup: Emirates Team New Zealand competing against Itay’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team in Auckland Harbour in New Zealand in March of this year. Picture: Getty

Hosting the America’s Cup: does the case for Cork hold water?

Sport Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1