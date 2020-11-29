Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ronan Early: When Maradona left his mark, it stayed with us for ever

Last Wednesday’s sorrow at the untimely passing of a sporting genius was tempered by memories of the joy triggered by his ridiculous feats on the field of play

29th November, 2020
Diego Maradona holds the World Cup trophy while being carried on his teammates’ shoulders on June 19, 1986 Picture: Getty

We are told to be grateful for growing older because it is a privilege denied to many. A supplementary privilege to those past 40 is that they got to experience Diego Maradona in his pomp.

We who were born in the late 1970s had the extraordinary good fortune that our first conscious World Cup happened in 1986. Memories of this time are vivid still, whereas I have to pause to remember who won, say, the 2014 competition.

The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Capital gains: How the GAA created a sporting superpower

GAA supporters around the country have long bemoaned the disproportionate funding directed towards Dublin. The GAA argues that it was merely rebalancing a perceived weakness in Dublin compared to its population size, but did it create a monster?

Barry J Whyte | 3 hours ago

Ex-GAA president says Dublin funding debate ‘should have begun years ago’

The Dubs’ Leinster dominance makes it ‘impossible to see who could challenge them’, says Nickey Brennan

Barry J Whyte | 3 hours ago

Diego Maradona: A singular talent, an unashamed competitor

The Argentine’s incredible feats on the field were such that his troubles away from it could never overshadow them

Emmet Ryan | 3 days ago