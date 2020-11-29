Ronan Early: When Maradona left his mark, it stayed with us for ever

We are told to be grateful for growing older because it is a privilege denied to many. A supplementary privilege to those past 40 is that they got to experience Diego Maradona in his pomp.
We who were born in the late 1970s had the extraordinary good fortune that our first conscious World Cup happened in 1986. Memories of this time are vivid still, whereas I have to pause to remember who won, say, the 2014 competition.
The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team