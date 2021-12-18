Richie Power: A hurling star adjusts to life after the ball

The crowd at Walsh Park for the National Hurling League game between Waterford and Kilkenny on Valentine’s Day 2016 was estimated to be 6,000. One man among that number was keen to avoid 5,998 of them.

Richie Power was not in a place to meet his fellow Kilkenny supporters. The eight-time All-Ireland winner was just 30 years old, but had been told not long previously that his playing days were finished.

So, as the others in the...