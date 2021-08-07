Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

Radio review: Politics on the podium as Olympics reach their climax

RTÉ’s Drivetime analysed how the Games in Tokyo have witnessed a slew of political gestures made by athletes

Sara Keating
7th August, 2021
Radio review: Politics on the podium as Olympics reach their climax
Belarusian runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya sought the protection of Japanese police at Tokyo’s Haneda airport when her team tried to send her home from the Games against her will. Picture: Getty

“No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.” This is one of several statements in the official charter of the Olympic Games, which lays out its aspirations as a neutral arena where sporting achievement might be the engine for inclusivity.

But the charter’s ideal is almost impossible to live up to. Indeed, the modern Olympics actually offer a perfect forum for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dublin played Meath in the Leinster football semi-final in Croke Park last month: the demands on successful GAA players are now almost indistinguishable from those on their professional counterparts in other sporting codes who are well paid for their efforts. Picture: Inpho

James McDermott: It’s high time our GAA heroes were paid fairly for their sporting labours

Sport James McDermott 6 days ago
Gold medalists Fintan McCarthy and Paul O\&#039;Donovan pose with their medals after the Lightweight Men\&#039;s Double Sculls Final at the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Susan O’Keeffe: A fitter, healthier population is the real gold standard

Sport Susan O'Keeffe 1 week ago
Fintan McCarthy and Paul O\&#039;Donovan pose with their medals after winning the Lightweight Men\&#039;s Double Sculls Final A in Tokyo. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Comment: Irish rowers’ gold brings joy but the Olympics are nothing without heartbreak

Sport Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Chloe Watkins during the SoftCo Series International Hockey match between Ireland and Britain.

Making some history, again

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1