Public Accounts Committee to seek answers from Dundalk IT as ice dome remains vacant

Ice hockey association has accused DKIT of stalling as three years of negotiations over country’s only purpose-built ice dome have failed to yield agreement

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
3rd June, 2021
Ireland’s only purpose-built ice dome has stood vacant for almost a decade in Dundalk, Co Louth

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is to write to Dundalk IT (DKIT) about Ireland’s only purpose-built ice dome, which has stood vacant for a decade despite efforts to reopen it as a national ice hockey venue.

Brian Stanley, the Laois–Offaly TD and chairman of the PAC, said he was “very concerned” that the Dundalk Ice Dome, owned by DKIT since 2013, remains empty despite years of negotiations over a potential lease of the...

