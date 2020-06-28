Pro14 to seek player and staff exemptions from coronavirus restrictions

The Guinness Pro14 rugby tournament will seek exemptions for players and team staff from any Covid-19 travel quarantine restrictions when it kicks off in August, the competition‘s chief executive has said.

While the 14-day quarantine restrictions in Ireland are being eased from July 9 for a “green list” of countries, they will be kept under review subject to any resurgence of the virus.

“We are in ongoing dialogue in all our territories,”...