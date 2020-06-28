Pro14 to seek player and staff exemptions from coronavirus restrictions

The Guinness Pro14 rugby tournament will seek exemptions for players and team staff from any Covid-19 travel quarantine restrictions when it kicks off in August, the competition‘s chief executive has said.
While the 14-day quarantine restrictions in Ireland are being eased from July 9 for a “green list” of countries, they will be kept under review subject to any resurgence of the virus.
“We are in ongoing dialogue in all our territories,”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team