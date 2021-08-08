Polish envoy: attempted ‘hijacking’ of Belarusian runner ‘demanded a response’

The attempted “hijacking” of a Belarusian sprinter from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics “demanded a response”, the Polish ambassador to Ireland has said.

Anna Sochańska said the bid to get Krystina Tsimanouskaya, 24, on a flight out of Tokyo after she criticised her coaches on social media was an “unprecedented example of an attempted hijack and use of force”.

Poland has given Tsimanouskaya a humanitarian visa, and she arrived there safely...