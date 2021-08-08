Polish envoy: attempted ‘hijacking’ of Belarusian runner ‘demanded a response’
Ambassador says the Lukashenko government’s bid to forcibly fly Krystina Tsimanouskaya home from the Tokyo Olympics after she criticised her coaches was an ‘unprecedented use of force’
The attempted “hijacking” of a Belarusian sprinter from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics “demanded a response”, the Polish ambassador to Ireland has said.
Anna Sochańska said the bid to get Krystina Tsimanouskaya, 24, on a flight out of Tokyo after she criticised her coaches on social media was an “unprecedented example of an attempted hijack and use of force”.
Poland has given Tsimanouskaya a humanitarian visa, and she arrived there safely...
