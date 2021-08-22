Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

Paralympians can expect more sponsor attention, says Allianz

The main sponsor of the Paralympics says the success enjoyed by swimmer Ellen Keane and springer Jason Smyth is likely to be replicated by others

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
22nd August, 2021
Paralympians can expect more sponsor attention, says Allianz
Ellen Keane, the Paralympic bronze medallist. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland’s Paralympians can expect to attract more attention from sponsors following the Tokyo Paralympics, which begin on Tuesday, according to Allianz Ireland’s head of marketing.

Rob McEvoy told the Business Post that the commercial success enjoyed by the likes of swimmer Ellen Keane and springer Jason Smyth was likely to be replicated by others after the games.

“The respect and affinity people have for these athletes is substantial. They...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Cathal Beale, chief executive of the Irish National Stud: ‘Every industry has to innovate to stay relevant.’

Blockchain is the way forward, says National Stud chief

Sport Rosanna Cooney 1 week ago
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, the Belarussian athlete, at a press conference following her arrival in Warsaw. Picture: Getty

Polish envoy: attempted ‘hijacking’ of Belarusian runner ‘demanded a response’

Sport Catherine Sanz 2 weeks ago
Belarusian runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya sought the protection of Japanese police at Tokyo’s Haneda airport when her team tried to send her home from the Games against her will. Picture: Getty

Radio review: Politics on the podium as Olympics reach their climax

Sport Sara Keating 2 weeks ago
Dublin played Meath in the Leinster football semi-final in Croke Park last month: the demands on successful GAA players are now almost indistinguishable from those on their professional counterparts in other sporting codes who are well paid for their efforts. Picture: Inpho

James McDermott: It’s high time our GAA heroes were paid fairly for their sporting labours

Sport James McDermott 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1