Paralympians can expect more sponsor attention, says Allianz
The main sponsor of the Paralympics says the success enjoyed by swimmer Ellen Keane and springer Jason Smyth is likely to be replicated by others
Ireland’s Paralympians can expect to attract more attention from sponsors following the Tokyo Paralympics, which begin on Tuesday, according to Allianz Ireland’s head of marketing.
Rob McEvoy told the Business Post that the commercial success enjoyed by the likes of swimmer Ellen Keane and springer Jason Smyth was likely to be replicated by others after the games.
“The respect and affinity people have for these athletes is substantial. They...
