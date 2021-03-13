Olympic hopefuls: ‘I think we’re going to be competing with less fear and with more to gain’

It’s no secret that the dedication, commitment and discipline required of Olympic athletes takes over almost every waking moment. Many will admit that the intensity of the crunch weeks before a major event leaves little time for socialising, relaxing or even romance.

Luckily, Natalya Coyle, 30, and Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe, 29, one half of the Irish Olympic pentathlete team, don’t have to worry too much about the latter. The pair, who got engaged last...