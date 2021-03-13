Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

Olympic hopefuls: ‘I think we’re going to be competing with less fear and with more to gain’

Pentathletes Natalya Coyle and Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe have been training hard throughout lockdown for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics set to go ahead this summer, but the extra time has also given them time to take stock

Tanya Sweeney
13th March, 2021
Olympic hopefuls: ‘I think we’re going to be competing with less fear and with more to gain’
Natalya Coyle and Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe: the engaged couple make up half the Irish pentathlete team for the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Bryan Meade

It’s no secret that the dedication, commitment and discipline required of Olympic athletes takes over almost every waking moment. Many will admit that the intensity of the crunch weeks before a major event leaves little time for socialising, relaxing or even romance.

Luckily, Natalya Coyle, 30, and Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe, 29, one half of the Irish Olympic pentathlete team, don’t have to worry too much about the latter. The pair, who got engaged last...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai

Johnny Ward: How one photograph knocked Irish horse racing off its stride

Sport Johnny Ward 6 days ago
Gordon Elliott at the Cheltenham Racing Festival in England last year: the horse trainer’s reputation has taken a battering Picture: Getty

Is the sport of kings heading for a fall?

Sport Aaron Rogan 6 days ago
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, celebrates with jockey William Buick in 2017 after winning the Dubai World Cup

Elaine Byrne: Horseracing’s rules on ‘integrity’ seem to apply only to the small folk

Sport Elaine Byrne 6 days ago
France celebrate winning the 2018 World Cup

James McDermott: The grounds for our world sporting bids would not inspire confidence

Sport James McDermott 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1