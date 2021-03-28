Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

OFI close to deal on selling Howth HQ

The Olympic Federation of Ireland plans to move to Abbottstown, with surplus funds from sale of old base going towards sending team to Tokyo Olympics

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
28th March, 2021
OFI close to deal on selling Howth HQ
Pat Hickey, former president of the Olympic Council of Ireland, sourced the Howth headquarters that is now for sale back in 2004 Pic: INPHO

The Olympic Federation of Ireland is close to an agreement to sell its Howth headquarters in line with plans to move to the National Sports Campus in Abbottstown, its chief executive said.

“For the last two years, the OFI has been looking to move to the campus,” Peter Sherrard said. “We would see our place there.”

Surplus funds generated from the sale would go towards costs associated with Ireland’s athletes attending...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Football has to draw the line somewhere. It has let the host country sacrifice thousands and thousands of workers so that we can enjoy a great party, and spectacular stadiums.’ Picture: Getty

‘If an Irish club has an opinion on this, it will be noticed in every part of the football world’

Sport Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Several Norwegian clubs have called on their country’s national team to absent themselves from the 2022 World Cup if they qualify after more than 6,500 migrant worker deaths were recorded in Qatar since 2010

Irish clubs should demand World Cup boycott, Norwegian campaigner says

Sport Donal MacNamee 3 days ago
Natalya Coyle and Arthur Lanigan-O\&#039;Keeffe: the engaged couple make up half the Irish pentathlete team for the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Bryan Meade

Olympic hopefuls: ‘I think we’re going to be competing with less fear and with more to gain’

Sport Tanya Sweeney 2 weeks ago
France celebrate winning the 2018 World Cup

James McDermott: The grounds for our world sporting bids would not inspire confidence

Sport James McDermott 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1