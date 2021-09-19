Subscribe Today
New analysis suggests America’s Cup bid could cost €400 million to host

The financial risks associated with the event were communicated to the coalition party leaders on Tuesday night

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
Peter O'Dwyer

19th September, 2021
The final bill to host the 2024 America’s Cup could exceed €400 million, according to an analysis which prompted the government to defer a decision on accepting an offer from the event organisers, the Business Post understands.

That figure would be more than twice that estimated by EY in the cost-benefit analysis it prepared for the department. EY estimated the cost of hosting the event to be in the region of €150 million with...

