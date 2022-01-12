Munster Rugby intervenes in plans to redevelop former factory beside Musgrave Park
Province has lobbied politicians for special consideration in any plans for the Cork site, which is earmarked for development
Munster Rugby has intervened in plans to redevelop the well-known Vita Cortex plant beside Musgrave Park, asking for special consideration in any future proposals for the Cork site.
The province’s chief executive has lobbied local and national politicians to change the zoning of the site, which has been derelict for four years and in 2011 made international headlines due to a 160-day industrial dispute over redundancy payments.
Ian Flanagan said Munster’s presence in the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Comment: Djokovic wants to be loved, but keeps making all the wrong moves
The tennis star’s problem with entry to Australia is just the latest misstep from the man who is more sure-footed on the court than away from it
Champion, a Memoir: Pat Smullen’s candid account of a life in the saddle
The champion jockey, who tragically died at the age of 43 in 2020, is open about spats with colleagues and the sacrifices made to pursue his hugely successful career
Hitting the ground running in January: Sonia O’Sullivan interviewed
Ireland’s legendary Olympian is leading a distance challenge, entitled Runuary, to help you break the midwinter blues and speed joyously through the dullest month
Profile: Rachael Blackmore, winner all right
The first woman ever to win the Grand National was an unlikely contender when she turned pro six years ago, but now it looks like she may have the power even to heal the bruised reputation of Irish horse racing