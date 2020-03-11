Moving Six Nations to pay-TV ‘could slash viewership by 80%’

Selling the broadcast rights to the Six Nations to exclusively subscription-based broadcasters could cut its audience by up to 80 per cent, one of Ireland’s leading sports business experts has warned.

John Trainor, of the sports marketing consultancy Onside, told the Business Post that terrestrial, free-to-air broadcasters enjoy a much larger audience reach, and that the Six Nations would be likely to lose a good deal of that if it chose to place its...