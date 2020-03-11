Wednesday March 11, 2020
Moving Six Nations to pay-TV ‘could slash viewership by 80%’

Sports business expert predicts the tournament would lose most of its audience if it moved behind a paywall

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
11th March, 2020
Ireland during their Six Nations match against England last month. The rights to broadcast the tournament in Ireland will shortly be up for grabs. Picture: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Selling the broadcast rights to the Six Nations to exclusively subscription-based broadcasters could cut its audience by up to 80 per cent, one of Ireland’s leading sports business experts has warned.

John Trainor, of the sports marketing consultancy Onside, told the Business Post that terrestrial, free-to-air broadcasters enjoy a much larger audience reach, and that the Six Nations would be likely to lose a good deal of that if it chose to place its...

