Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

Michael Duignan interview: ‘We’re all supposed to be part of the GAA, but some counties are run completely differently to others’

Two-time All-Ireland winner Michael Duignan, the chairman of the Offaly county board, holds forth on changing his county’s fortunes and why the GAA needs to do more to allow smaller counties to compete in the modern era

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
30th January, 2022
Michael Duignan interview: ‘We’re all supposed to be part of the GAA, but some counties are run completely differently to others’
Michael Duignan, chairman of the Offaly County Board, celebrates with Aaron Brazil after the U20 Championship final match Roscommon and Offaly at Croke Park last year. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

This coming summer, for the first time in 30 years, an Offaly GAA team will take to the field without the Carroll’s Cuisine logo emblazoned across their jerseys.

The move will mark the end of one of the longest-running commercial partnerships not just in the GAA, but in all of Irish sport.

It will also mark the beginning of a new commercial partnership between Offaly GAA and Glenisk, after it announced a five-year sponsorship...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Musgrave Park is used by Munster for some United Rugby Championship games. Picture: Getty

Munster Rugby intervenes in plans to redevelop former factory beside Musgrave Park

Sport Donal MacNamee
‘It’s all a mess, it was entirely avoidable, but the one certainty is that this won’t be the last controversy that draws ire on Djokovic’. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Comment: Djokovic wants to be loved, but keeps making all the wrong moves

Sport Emmet Ryan
Pat Smullen celebrates winning the Irish Derby on Harzand. The Offaly man rode more than 1,900 winners during a stellar career. Picture: Getty via Sportsfile

Champion, a Memoir: Pat Smullen’s candid account of a life in the saddle

Sport John Walshe
Sonia O’Sullivan: ‘At this time of year, a lot of people find it very hard to get motivated and re-energised when both the days and nights are still so dark. Even top-level athletes can find it difficult to push themselves out the door.’ Picture: Sportsfile

Hitting the ground running in January: Sonia O’Sullivan interviewed

Sport Arlene Harris

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1