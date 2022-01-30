Michael Duignan interview: ‘We’re all supposed to be part of the GAA, but some counties are run completely differently to others’

This coming summer, for the first time in 30 years, an Offaly GAA team will take to the field without the Carroll’s Cuisine logo emblazoned across their jerseys.

The move will mark the end of one of the longest-running commercial partnerships not just in the GAA, but in all of Irish sport.

It will also mark the beginning of a new commercial partnership between Offaly GAA and Glenisk, after it announced a five-year sponsorship...