Lucrative sponsorship prospects await Solheim Cup star Maguire

Irish golfer Leona Maguire is set to benefit substantially in terms of sponsorship support on the back of her Solheim Cup heroics, but sports industry experts expect her to be patient in developing the opportunities that come her way.

Maguire recorded the best ever performance by a rookie in the event last weekend, scoring 4.5 points out of a possible 5, playing a starring role in Europe’s victory over the USA.

“She’s quite well covered...