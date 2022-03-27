Losses mount for MacAnthony’s Peterborough in spite of £4.7m from transfers

Total losses at Peterborough United, the English football club co-owned by Irishman Darragh MacAnthony, rose to £16.5 million during the last Covid-hit seasons, despite millions in continued revenues from the past sale of players.

The latest accounts for Peterborough show the club made £4.7 million profit from “the disposal of player registrations”.

Peterborough sold Ivan Toney to Brentford in 2020. Brentford have since been promoted to the Premier League and Peterborough still benefit...