Lions cut losses by 40% last year ahead of Covid-impacted South Africa tour

The pandemic did not hit revenues at the commercial arm of the British and Irish Lions in 2020, as the firm cut its losses by 40 per cent in the year before the Covid-impacted tour of South Africa this summer.

The company, set up to commercialise the activities of the Lions rugby team, reported a loss of £842,158 (€983,706) in the year to the end of September 2020, down from £1.4 million (€1.6 million) for the previous 12 months.

...