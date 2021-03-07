Johnny Ward: How one photograph knocked Irish horse racing off its stride

There are many extraordinary aspects to the case that threatens to ruin Gordon Elliott's career, not least the behaviour of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) on Friday.

In its report of the year-long ban (with six months suspended) handed down to Elliott, the body formerly known as the Turf Club used language anomalous to a normal referral hearing. It spoke of “an avalanche of complaints”, concluded there was “a sinister aspect” to the case,...