Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

Johnny Ward: How one photograph knocked Irish horse racing off its stride

As disgraced trainer Gordon Elliott begins his year-long ban from racing, the damage done to the sport is looking increasingly incalculable

Johnny Ward
7th March, 2021
Johnny Ward: How one photograph knocked Irish horse racing off its stride
Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai

There are many extraordinary aspects to the case that threatens to ruin Gordon Elliott's career, not least the behaviour of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) on Friday.

In its report of the year-long ban (with six months suspended) handed down to Elliott, the body formerly known as the Turf Club used language anomalous to a normal referral hearing. It spoke of “an avalanche of complaints”, concluded there was “a sinister aspect” to the case,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

France celebrate winning the 2018 World Cup

James McDermott: The grounds for our world sporting bids would not inspire confidence

Sport James McDermott 1 hour ago
Gordon Elliott at the Cheltenham Racing Festival in England last year: the horse trainer’s reputation has taken a battering Picture: Getty

Is the sport of kings heading for a fall?

Sport Aaron Rogan 1 hour ago
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, celebrates with jockey William Buick in 2017 after winning the Dubai World Cup

Elaine Byrne: Horseracing’s rules on ‘integrity’ seem to apply only to the small folk

Sport Elaine Byrne 1 hour ago
Stephen Kenny’s first year as Ireland manager has been challenging for a number of reasons and he could have done without the continuing fallout from ‘Videogate’. Picture: Getty

Comment: How the FAI could have avoided the lasting damage of Videogate

Sport Paddy O'Dea 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1