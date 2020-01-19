James by day, Jamie by night

A new job and a €300,000 boost to the bank balance: it’s not been a bad start to 2020 for Jamie Heaslip, whose early investment in start-up sensation Pointy promises to pay out big-time now that Google has stepped in to buy the company.

The internet giant paid around €145 million for the Dublin-based retail technology business, which was set up six years ago by Mark Cummins and Charles Bibby. It means Heaslip, who...