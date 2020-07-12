Sunday July 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Jack Charlton, 1935-2020: the man who made Ireland dream

The former Leeds United centre-half steered Ireland to Euro 88, Italia 90 and USA 94 as a manager, transforming not just Irish football but its wider society in the process

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
12th July, 2020
2
Jack Charlton, Republic of Ireland manager, after the 1990 World Cup Group F match between Republic of Ireland and Netherlands at Stadio La Favorita in Palermo, Italy Picture: Getty

Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85, is being commemorated in Ireland and England this weekend, though slightly differently in each country.

In England, he is remembered fondly – if a little distantly, given the passage of more than 50 years – for the 1966 World Cup that he helped his country win. In Ireland, he is being remembered far more fervently for two World Cups in which they won just a single game.

Tributes have flooded in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pro14 to seek player and staff exemptions from coronavirus restrictions

The rugby tournament kicks off in August with a truncated season of 15 games

Róisín Burke | 2 weeks ago

On the ropes: why boxing can’t escape its own shadows

Mired in controversy, plagued by corruption and tainted by association with gangland figures, the sport of boxing continues to stagger through the mire – holding up an unflattering mirror to its own fans in the process

Barry J Whyte | 2 weeks ago

FAI launches legal action against former auditor Deloitte

The consultancy giant, which was paid more than €1 million in advisory fees by the FAI over 20-plus years, first filed a warning about the association’s accounting records in 2019

Róisín Burke | 3 weeks ago