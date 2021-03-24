Irish clubs should demand World Cup boycott, Norwegian campaigner says
Journalist wants League of Ireland clubs to call on the national football team to abstain from the 2022 tournament in Qatar in protest over worker deaths
Irish clubs should call on the FAI to abstain from the 2022 Qatar World Cup if the national team qualifies, a Norwegian campaigner behind a campaign to boycott the tournament has said.
Ireland play Serbia tonight in the opening encounter of their World Cup qualifying campaign.
Last month the Guardian reported that more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since it was awarded the World...
