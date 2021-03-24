Subscribe Today
Irish clubs should demand World Cup boycott, Norwegian campaigner says

Journalist wants League of Ireland clubs to call on the national football team to abstain from the 2022 tournament in Qatar in protest over worker deaths

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
24th March, 2021
Several Norwegian clubs have called on their country’s national team to absent themselves from the 2022 World Cup if they qualify after more than 6,500 migrant worker deaths were recorded in Qatar since 2010

Irish clubs should call on the FAI to abstain from the 2022 Qatar World Cup if the national team qualifies, a Norwegian campaigner behind a campaign to boycott the tournament has said.

Ireland play Serbia tonight in the opening encounter of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Last month the Guardian reported that more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since it was awarded the World...

