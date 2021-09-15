Subscribe Today
Ireland to turn down chance to host America’s Cup

Well placed source says bid is ‘dead in the water’ as concerns over costs mean the government is set to decline the offer to host the prestigious yacht race in Cork

Peter O'Dwyer

Donal MacNamee

15th September, 2021
The America’s Cup: The success of the Irish bid would have resulted in Cork hosting the 2024 event, which EY has estimated could be worth hundreds of millions to the Irish economy, but it’s believed the government is set to turn down the offer

Ireland is likely to turn down the opportunity to host the 2024 America’s Cup after significant reservations were expressed within government about the cost of staging the event, the Business Post understands.

Well-placed sources have indicated that Ireland was offered the chance to host the prestigious yacht race on Monday after being designated as the exclusive preferred bidder for the event by Emirates Team New Zealand.

The team, which has responsibility for...

