Ireland to turn down chance to host America’s Cup
Well placed source says bid is ‘dead in the water’ as concerns over costs mean the government is set to decline the offer to host the prestigious yacht race in Cork
Ireland is likely to turn down the opportunity to host the 2024 America’s Cup after significant reservations were expressed within government about the cost of staging the event, the Business Post understands.
Well-placed sources have indicated that Ireland was offered the chance to host the prestigious yacht race on Monday after being designated as the exclusive preferred bidder for the event by Emirates Team New Zealand.
The team, which has responsibility for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lucrative sponsorship prospects await Solheim Cup star Maguire
Industry experts say the Cavan-born golfer could reap a seven-figure sum on the back of her exploits in the tournament last week
Bohemians buck Covid-19 trend with €1.6m surplus
Last year’s transfer of Ireland defender Matt Doherty from Wolves to Spurs boosted the fortunes of the northside Dublin club
Cork hotly tipped to host 2024 America’s Cup yacht race
EY cost-benefit analysis finds the event could be worth between €400 million and €500 million to the Irish economy
Can Mayo end 70 years of hurt?
Seven decades and 10 final defeats have intensified their yearning for Sam Maguire. Tyrone await in the decider with the Connacht champions now marginal favourites having eventually vanquished Dublin . . . what could possibly go wrong?