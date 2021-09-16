Subscribe Today
Ireland thrown lifeline to land America’s Cup

Organisers of the yacht race have extended the deadline for bids to be finalised, which gives the government up to eight weeks to make a serious attempt to secure the event for Cork

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
16th September, 2021
Ireland thrown lifeline to land America’s Cup
The Irish bid, which would result in Cork playing host to the race, had been regarded as the favourite. Picture: Getty

Ireland has been thrown a lifeline in its attempt to host the 2024 America’s Cup after event organisers made a last minute decision to extend the deadline for bids to be finalised.

The government effectively turned down the opportunity to host the prestigious yacht race earlier this week despite being the favoured location for it after ministers requested a six-month extension to allow officials further time to evaluate the cost involved....

