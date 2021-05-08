Interview: James Murray on preparing to row to Iceland
Inspired by ancient Irish monks and the late Tim Severin’s recreation of the Brendan Voyage, the adventurer will brave turbulent seas and unpredictable weather for his next challenge
For most of us, cycling from London to China would be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure; the kind of thing that we might be happy to do once and then reminisce about in our old age. But for Delgany-born James Murray, that’s not enough.
Having completed that eight-month cycling trip a few years back, the 29-year-old marketing executive has decided that his next adventure will see him attempt to row from Dún Laoghaire in Dublin...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Analysis: International game retains an emotional and commercial appeal
In the final part of our look at the financial issues affecting the now collapsed Super League, we break down why international football remains a force the rich clubs cannot ignore
Analysis: Debt didn’t cause Super League fiasco but it accelerated it
Part four of our look at the financial issues that surround the Super League drama of the last few days examines how debt was the core influence to the hasty moves by Europe’s richest clubs
Analysis: Football’s super rich can get even richer if they allow the middle class to prosper
The key to maximising football’s financial value is to make more money off each game, and this cannot happen while wealthy clubs leave their former rivals behind
Analysis: Don’t expect fans to play ball with dead rubbers
Meaningless games between Super League also-rans will be a turn-off for viewers – and there are many more reasons why the project could be doomed before it even begins