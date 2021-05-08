Interview: James Murray on preparing to row to Iceland

For most of us, cycling from London to China would be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure; the kind of thing that we might be happy to do once and then reminisce about in our old age. But for Delgany-born James Murray, that’s not enough.

Having completed that eight-month cycling trip a few years back, the 29-year-old marketing executive has decided that his next adventure will see him attempt to row from Dún Laoghaire in Dublin...